The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,984,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,710,749 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.36% of Trade Desk worth $2,949,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. 464,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,075. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

