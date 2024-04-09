Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 405,161 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,780,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,161 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,286,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.71.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.60. 104,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.