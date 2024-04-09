Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 8,045,977 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.05% of SEA worth $1,384,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,720 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 138,439 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,263 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.