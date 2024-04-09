Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.92. Annexon shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 39,399 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Annexon Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Annexon

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

