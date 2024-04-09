Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.57. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 642,220 shares.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Cronos Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $976.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

