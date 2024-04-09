Tobam Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Tobam raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $36,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 1,650,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

