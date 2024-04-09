Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $34.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001290 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,105,920 coins and its circulating supply is 977,490,095 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

