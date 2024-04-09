Tobam Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tobam lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,473. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

