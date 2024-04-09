Tobam Has $9.53 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in RB Global were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,225. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

