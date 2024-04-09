Tobam Trims Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tobam reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.09% of Super Micro Computer worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Shares of SMCI traded down $44.30 on Tuesday, reaching $884.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $907.64 and a 200 day moving average of $511.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

