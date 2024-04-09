USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.17 million and $294,628.43 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,004.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.64 or 0.00992164 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00046079 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00138307 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015914 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
