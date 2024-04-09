Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pitney Bowes Call Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 388% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 791,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

