My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $58,054.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

