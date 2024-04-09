Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.84 or 0.00015712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $159.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00068470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

