PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211,191. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

