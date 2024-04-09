Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

ALNY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,356. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

