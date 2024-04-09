Tobam Sells 18,057 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tobam cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.10% of First Solar worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,403. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

