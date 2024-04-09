iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Increased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 407,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

