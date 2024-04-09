Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 2.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. 86,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,216,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

