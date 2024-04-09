Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Long Walk Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 17.8% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Up 0.2 %

SHOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 783,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,409. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.