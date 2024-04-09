Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.80 and last traded at $94.84. Approximately 81,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 993,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

