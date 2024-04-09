XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.59 and last traded at $125.83. 43,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,313,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

XPO Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in XPO by 5.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in XPO by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $24,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

