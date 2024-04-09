Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 2.2%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.80. 305,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,526,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $273,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.