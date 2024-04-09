Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $127.24. 246,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,458,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.73.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Crocs Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $4,635,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

