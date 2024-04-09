Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 4.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.07. Approximately 112,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 329,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 82.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 207.6% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

