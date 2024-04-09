Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $37.11. 139,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 849,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Par Pacific Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

