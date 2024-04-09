SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.10. 497,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,825,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. CWM LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

