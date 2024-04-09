Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 5.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 893,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,074,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.



Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

