B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 8.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 205,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,342,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,174,000 after buying an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.