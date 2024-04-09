Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.67.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $946.08. 59,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,141. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $959.57 and a 200 day moving average of $886.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

