Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.36 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Grid by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

