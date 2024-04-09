Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.0 million.

Nova Stock Down 2.8 %

NVMI traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,866. Nova has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $190.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.46.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

