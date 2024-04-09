Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

