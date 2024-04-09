Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,261 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 405,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

