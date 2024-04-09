XRP Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. XRP has a total market cap of $33.97 billion and approximately $2.49 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,715,632 coins and its circulating supply is 55,051,549,471 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
