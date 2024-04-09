Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $365.56 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.86 billion and approximately $365.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.15 or 0.00047983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,093.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $684.22 or 0.00990285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00141080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00193786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00138010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,463,435 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

