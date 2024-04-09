PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 291,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,007. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

