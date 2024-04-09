Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 324.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,972,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS remained flat at $60.31 during trading on Tuesday. 2,026,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,879. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.