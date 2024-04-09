Piper Sandler Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $595.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $665.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.95.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $451.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,615. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.10 and a 200-day moving average of $466.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.