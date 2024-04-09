Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $373.48 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.