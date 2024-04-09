FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $5.90 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

