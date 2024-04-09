Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $33.34 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

