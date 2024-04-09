Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 594 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Intuit accounts for about 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $645.84. 65,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.13 and a 200-day moving average of $593.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

