Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $803,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,828,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,930,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $189.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.