Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up to $66.63

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.63, but opened at $69.18. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 402,910 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

