The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 895,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

