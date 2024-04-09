Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.38

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $40.58. Ichor shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 22,329 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

