Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,215,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,551. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.