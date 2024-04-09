Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FIX stock traded down $13.13 on Tuesday, reaching $309.00. 140,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.