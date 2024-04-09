Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. 821,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

